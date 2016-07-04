LONDON, July 4 Investment manager Columbia
Threadneedle said it plans to expand its operations in
Luxembourg but will not move its regional headquarters after
Britain voted to leave the European Union.
The firm said it expected the direct impact on its business
to be "relatively minor", although the market uncertainty and
impact on investor sentiment would likely hit investor flows
across the industry.
"We have begun the process of applying to expand the scope
of our Luxembourg-based management company to enable us to
establish an asset management presence in the EU," the company
said in an emailed statement, confirming media reports.
"This would involve us having some fund managers based in
another EU country before the UK leaves the EU. We currently
have investors in 12 locations globally, so we would expect this
to be a smooth transition," it added.
Part of Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle
employs more than 2,000 people including more than 450
investment staff who collectively manage $464 billion in assets
its website showed.
It says it is the 13th largest manager of long-term mutual
fund assets in the United States and the 4th largest manager of
retail funds in Britain.
