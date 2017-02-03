LONDON Feb 3 The British government is
determined to stick to its timetable for leaving the European
Union and wants to remind lawmakers of the referendum vote
before they scrutinise Brexit legislation next week, a spokesman
said on Friday.
Dozens of amendments to a new law which allows Prime
Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon
Treaty and launch the divorce talks have been drafted for next
week in parliament, which could slow the bill's progress.
"What's important is that we've had the referendum in June,
people made it clear they wanted to leave the European Union,
(and) the government is determined to get on with that,
according to the timetable we've set out," May's spokesman told
reporters.
"The priority we have is triggering article 50 by the end of
March. This is a straightforward bill that gives us the power to
do that."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)