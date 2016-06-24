June 24 Shares of the biggest U.S. tobacco
companies were up on Friday as investors viewed them as safe
investments amid a sharp slump in U.S. stocks after Britain
voted to leave the European Union.
Shares of Altria Group Inc, the largest U.S.
cigarette maker, touched a record high of $67.97 in morning
trading.
Reynolds American Inc's shares were up 1.4 pct at
$51.53, touching a more than 3-month high of $51.84.
"With Brexit potentially delaying an (interest) rate hike in
the U.S., this move likely favors our higher-yielding names, and
in particular U.S. tobacco (RAI and MO)," Cowen & Co analysts
wrote in a note.
"We expect that investors will view global tobacco as a
relatively safe haven in a risk-off environment," they said.
However, shares of Philip Morris International Inc -
the international arm of Altria - were down 2.4 pct at $99.47.
The company generated more than a third of its revenue from the
European Union last year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)