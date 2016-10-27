* CCO Leroy sees 'big negative impact' from taxes
post-Brexit
* Toyota wouldn't leave Britain just because it would 'be
easier'
* Leroy: Trusts UK will offer fair playing field on Brexit
talks
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Oct 27 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union may dent Toyota Motor Corp's
competitiveness in the region, but the Japanese automaker did
not see it as a trigger to shift production away from the
country, a senior executive said.
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo this week, Chief Competitive
Officer and Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said he had
"trust in the UK government that it will offer fair treatment"
for all companies when negotiating agreements to mitigate the
impact of Brexit.
Businesses operating in Britain are concerned the country is
heading towards a so-called "hard Brexit" which would leave it
outside the European Union's single market and facing tariffs of
up to 10 percent to export cars to the trading bloc.
Having produced nearly half of all cars made in Britain in
2015, Japanese automakers are facing decisions on how they can
stay competitive in a post-Brexit Britain, as they will be
exposed to any rise in tariffs.
Leroy, who also serves as chairman of Toyota's European
operations, said the world's largest-selling automaker would
have to improve overall performance to offset increases in
tariffs "because the customer would not accept paying that.
"It will be a big negative impact in terms of
competitiveness if we have a trade tax," Leroy told reporters in
comments for Thursday publication. Maintaining competitiveness
and free access to the EU market is crucial for operations in
Britain, he said.
"But at the same time, does it mean that we should give up
(producing in Britain)? ... I can tell you that we won't give up
and move to another country just because it will be easier. We
have a fighting spirit and have trust in the people at our UK
plant."
Toyota produces the Avensis saloon and the Auris hatchback
at its plant in Derbyshire, central England, which produced
about 190,000 cars last year. Of that, 75 percent went to the
European Union, and only 10 percent was sold within Britain.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd has said it may halt investment
in its British factory unless it receives a guarantee of
compensation for Brexit-related costs. Japan's second-biggest
automaker said it would decide next month whether to build an
upcoming vehicle model at its plant in the country.
NOT SEEKING CONSOLIDATION
Leroy said that while Toyota has been increasing
partnerships with rival automakers to develop new vehicle
technologies, it was not focusing on takeovers at the moment.
Toyota earlier this month said it was considering
cooperating with compact carmaker Suzuki Motor Corp,
just months after completing a buyout of Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
The company also has partnerships with Mazda Motor Corp
and Germany's BMW.
"We are not talking about consolidation in this case for us,
we are really talking about partnership," Leroy said, referring
to talks with Suzuki.
While Toyota hoped to leverage partnerships to increase
competitiveness, Leroy said it had enough firepower to keep up
with the rapid pace at which the industry is developing
self-driving and eco-conscious cars.
"Some carmakers around the world believe that they will
never be able to do this alone. That's why they are sometimes
talking about consolidation," he said.
"But we have the appropriate scale for that. We don't have
any problem."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)