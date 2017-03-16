LONDON, March 16 Japanese carmaker Toyota said it will invest 240 million pounds ($294 million) in its British car plant to allow it to build vehicles on a new platform, helping to boost competitiveness and promote the use of locally-built components.

But the firm, which currently its Auris hatchback and family Avensis car at its Burnaston plant in the north of England, warned that continued tariff-free access to the European single market remained crucial as Britain leaves the EU.

"Our investment demonstrates that, as a company, we are doing all we can to raise the competitiveness of our Burnaston plant in Derbyshire," President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe Dr Johan van Zyl said.

"Continued tariff-and-barrier free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success."

