Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019: Hammond
#World News
August 1, 2017 / 3:10 AM / in 6 hours

Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019: Hammond

1 Min Read

Phillip Hammond speaks during the first day of the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester northern England, September 29, 2013.Toby Melville/Files

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Britain will seek to deepen ties with trading partners around the world, including Brazil, as it prepares to leave the European Union by March 2019, finance minister Phillip Hammond said on Monday during a visit to Brasilia.

Hammond said the British departure from the EU will not be postponed or delayed. "We will seek to build up our trade in both directions with those partners over the coming years, as we leave the EU, and once again have the ability to conclude bilateral trade deals with friends and allies around the world," Hammond said at a news conference.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

