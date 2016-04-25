By William Schomberg
| LONDON, April 25
LONDON, April 25 Britain's status as a trade
power has become a central issue in the build-up to its European
Union membership referendum on June 23.
U.S. President Barack Obama upset the "Out" campaign last
week when he told British voters that Britain would go to the
"back of the queue" in trade talks with the United States if it
left the EU.
Campaigners who want Britain out of the EU have suggested
various options for its trade arrangements.
Below is a summary of the various trade policy options for
Britain in the event of a Brexit.
FREE TRADE DEAL WITH THE EU
The EU is Britain's biggest trading partner and a priority
for London after a Brexit vote would be to minimise the hit.
That could be tough given that 44 percent of Britain's exports
go to the EU compared with the 8 percent of the EU's exports
that go to Britain.
Many Brexit supporters, among them London Mayor Boris
Johnson, point to a recently agreed deal between Canada and the
EU as a possible model for a post-Brexit Britain.
Under the Canada model, Britain could be free of the
requirement to allow in workers from across the bloc and pay
into its budget, two unpopular EU requirements.
But the Canada deal, which took more than a decade to
negotiate, involves only a partial opening up the market for
services - which make up nearly 80 percent of Britain's economy.
British finance minister George Osborne said last week that
a Canada-style deal would leave the economy 6.2 percent smaller
by 2030 than it would be if Britain stayed in the EU.
NORWAY OPTION
Britain could follow Norway's example and try to do a trade
deal that would keep its access to the EU's single market as
part of the European Economic Area as well as European Free
Trade Association. That would allow British-based banks to carry
on doing business in the EU.
But Norway pays a contribution to the EU budget as large as
Britain's, when measured per person. It also follows the EU's
single market rules and regulations without a having a say in
making them and accepts free movement of EU nationals.
A post-Brexit British government would have to explain to
voters why it was sticking with some of the most unpopular EU
requirements while giving up its voice on regulation.
SWITZERLAND OPTION
Switzerland has bilateral deals with the EU plus EFTA
membership which give it access to bits of the single market in
return for a fee, but it does not have the right to provide
cross-border financial services. Big Swiss banks have to set up
subsidiaries in EU countries, adding to their costs.
Switzerland also adopts EU rules in the areas in which it
has single market access and accepts the free movement of EU
citizens although a vote in favour of restrictions, at a
referendum in 2014, has jeopardised Swiss-EU economic ties.
A UK-SPECIFIC DEAL
Brexit supporters say Britain, the world's fifth-biggest
economy, is big enough to get its own, tailor-made trade deal
with the EU. They say German car exporters or Spanish
wine-makers would press their capitals to do a deal with
Britain, trumping any political resentment. But the chances look
slim of Britain managing to halt EU citizens from freely
entering the country or stop making payments into the EU
budget.
WTO OPTION
Britain could fall back on World Trade Organisation rules to
for its relationship with the EU if it cannot strike a deal.
"Out" supporters say import tariffs on most goods traded
between rich economies have been cut to very low levels so there
would not be a big hit to British exports.
But the EU has higher tariff levels on some goods including
a nearly 10 percent duty on automobiles, a sector which employs
about 800,000 people in Britain. Furthermore, the WTO has not
yet significantly opened up global trade in services. British
exports would face non-tariff barriers such as rules of origin
and equivalence tests for technical and environmental standards
if Britain ceased to apply EU single market rules.
REST OF THE WORLD
A solo Britain would face the challenge of striking its own
trade deals with countries beyond the EU, including more than 50
which have trade deals with the bloc. The "Out" camp says it
would be nimbler than the 28-member EU to do deals with big
powers such as the United States and China. But President Obama
said last week that Britain might have to wait a decade for any
deal with Washington.
(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by Paul
Taylor in Paris, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Costas Pitas
in London)