LONDON Feb 10 Britain is likely to face some economic disruption and worse trading terms if it leaves access to the European single market when it leaves the EU in 2019, the bloc's financial services chief said on Friday.

Valdis Dombrovskis, who is also vice president of the European Commmission, said that "lots of time and energy" will be spent as negotiating new trading terms after the so-called hard Brexit flagged by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"If the UK is outside the internal market, we need to find a workable solution," Dombrovskis said at a Bloomberg event in London (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)