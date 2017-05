LONDON, July 17 Britain's Brexit minister said the country will keep access to the European single market after it leaves the European Union but that the question is whether tariffs will be imposed on goods and services.

"It will keep its access, but whether it keeps tariff-free access is the issue and I think yes, that is what we are aiming for," he told Sky News' Murnaghan Programme on Sunday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Karin Strohecker)