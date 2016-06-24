BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
WASHINGTON, June 24 The head of the powerful U.S. House panel that oversees trade on Friday called for discussion to begin on a trade pact with Britain, given its decision to exit the European Union.
"American companies, farmers, and workers depend on opening markets to our exports and investment," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement. "In this time of uncertainty, we should now begin to discuss a modern, new trade agreement with the U.K that not only continues but expands the level of trade between our two nations." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: