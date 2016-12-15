LONDON Dec 15 Britain is confident of agreeing an exit deal with the European Union within the two-year timetable set out under Article 50 of the bloc's Lisbon Treaty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Earlier, the BBC reported that Ivan Rogers, Britain's ambassador to the EU, had told May's government that a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc might take 10 years to finalise and could still fail.

"It is not the view of Sir Ivan Rogers, it is not the view of the government," the spokesman told reporters, adding that Rogers had been relaying comments that had been made to him by others.

"The government is fully confident of negotiating a deal within the timeframe that we have already established."

Britain intends that deal to allow it the "best possible" access to trade with and operate within the EU's single market, he said.