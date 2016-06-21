June 21 Transferwise said it will suspend pound
transfers on Thursday in anticipation of currency volatility
caused by Britain's referendum on European Union membership.
The London-based money transfer website will resume its
service when the referendum results are announced on Friday.
It will suspend incoming pound transfers on Thursday morning
and outgoing transfers at 6 p.m., the company said in an emailed
statement.
The vote on whether Britain should remain in the 28-member
bloc is too close to call, according to recent polls, and
uncertainty about the outcome has driven trade in sterling since
late last year.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)