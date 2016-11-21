LONDON Britain is considering a whole range of options before it launches divorce talks with the European Union, a spokeswoman for Theresa May said on Monday when asked whether the prime minister was considering a transitional deal.

Earlier, May said she was aware that business leaders are concerned that Britain could drop off a "cliff-edge" into uncertain trading conditions when the up to two years of formal divorce talks end.

"There are a whole range of issues that are being worked through as we prepare for the negotiations, with a focus of looking at how we get the best deal for the UK," the spokeswoman told reporters.

She also said the government had already outlined measures to cut corporation tax to 17 percent by 2020 and described any talk of further cuts as "speculative".

