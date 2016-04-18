* Osborne says households would face Brexit hit to incomes
* All alternatives to EU have costs - Osborne
* Pro-Brexit campaigners decry scare campaign
* Poll shows lead holding for 'Remain' campaign
(Adds Vote Leave comment)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, April 18 British finance minister George
Osborne told voters that leaving the European Union would do
permanent damage to the country's economy, costing them
thousands of pounds a year and sapping funding for public
services.
In a move immediately challenged by anti-EU campaigners,
Osborne pointed to Treasury figures which said breaking away
could cost each household 4,300 pounds ($6,100) a year by 2030
.
Three days after official campaigning began for the EU
membership referendum on June 23, Osborne said all alternatives
to staying in the union would leave Britain's economy smaller
than would be if it stayed in the world's biggest trading bloc.
Leading institutions, such as the International Monetary
Fund, and economists have also warned about the short-term
economic harm a so-called Brexit could cause. But they have been
more reticent about the longer-term effect.
"Britain would be permanently poorer if it left the European
Union. Under any alternative, we'd trade less, do less business
and receive less investment," Osborne said as he homed in on
what a Brexit could mean for voters and their living standards.
"The price would be paid by British families. Wages would be
lower and prices would be higher," he said in a speech at a
research centre specialising in composites for the aerospace
industry, which has deep ties with other EU countries.
A poll last week showed just how sensitive voters are to
what a Brexit meant for their own finances. Pollster YouGov said
respondents who were evenly split shifted to 45-36 percent in
favour of staying in the EU if they were told that the cost of a
Brexit for them would be 100 pounds a year.
Most opinion polls show the rival campaigns running neck and
neck, although one published on Monday showed the "In" campaign
had kept a seven percentage-point lead.
CANADA-STYLE DEAL
Brexit supporters accuse Prime Minister David Cameron and
Osborne of running a scare campaign. They say a post-EU Britain
would flourish as it pursued its own trade deals and cut back on
rules and regulations.
The Vote Leave campaign group raised one of the issues that
has fuelled much of the opposition to EU membership in Britain,
highlighting assumptions in the Treasury's report that migration
to Britain would remain unchanged in coming years.
But Osborne focused on the economy, saying that even the
least disruptive Brexit option for Britain studied by his
ministry - a deal with the EU similar to Norway's access to the
bloc's single market - would mean national output would be
nearly 4 percent smaller by 2030 than if it stayed in.
One of the leading "Out" campaigners, London Mayor Boris
Johnson, has sketched out a different future for Britain. He
points to the trade deal reached by Canada with the bloc as a
way for Britain to stop contributing to the EU budget and end
its obligation to keep its borders open to all EU workers.
Osborne, a rival of Johnson's for the future leadership of
the Conservative Party, said that kind of deal would not cover
Britain's huge services industry and would leave the economy 6.2
percent smaller by 2030, or 4,300 pounds per household.
That would lower tax revenues by 36 billion pounds a year,
the same as the security and justice budgets combined, he said.
His calculations of the income loss for voters were based on
the value of the estimated growth shortfall divided among
Britain's roughly 27 million households. "Out" campaigners
accused the government of resorting to unreliable estimates.
"Few forecasts are right for 14 months, let alone 14 years.
Such precision is spurious, and entirely unbelievable," a former
finance minister, Norman Lamont, said in a statement published
by the Vote Leave group.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Michael Holden,
Estelle Shirbon and David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra,
Larry King)