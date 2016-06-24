By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 Britain's looming exit from
the European Union is another huge setback for negotiations on a
massive U.S.-EU free trade deal that were already stalled by
deeply entrenched differences and growing anti-trade sentiment
on both continents.
The historic divorce launched by Thursday's vote
will almost certainly further delay substantial
progress in the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership
(TTIP) talks as the remaining 27 EU states sort out their own
new relationship with Britain, trade experts said on Friday.
With French and German officials increasingly voicing
skepticism about TTIP's chances for success, the
United Kingdom's departure from the deal could sink hopes of a
deal before President Barack Obama leaves office in January.
"This is yet another reason why TTIP will likely be
postponed," said Heather Conley, European program director at
the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank
in Washington.
"But to be honest, TTIP isn't going anywhere, I believe,
before 2018 at the earliest," she said.
Both the U.S. Trade Representative's Office and the trade
office of the European Commission, the EU's executive body,
declined to comment on the implications of the "Brexit" vote.
TTIP negotiators are still expected to meet in Brussels in
mid-July as scheduled, but those talks were aimed at focusing on
less controversial issues while leaving the thorniest
disagreements for U.S. and EU political leaders to resolve. And
it is unclear when Britain will launch formal separation
proceedings, which will take at least two years.
But analysts said both sides have been reluctant to put
their best offers on the table with a new U.S. president due to
take office in January and French and German leadership
elections nearing in 2017.
The Brexit also will preoccupy EU officials in coming months
as they launch their own negotiations with London over the
future terms of UK-EU trade, and sort out their post-Brexit
priorities, said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European
Centre for International Political Economy, a Brussels-based
think tank.
Britain's departure could leave U.S. negotiators facing a
European side that is more dug-in on some issues, said Chad
Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics, a think tank in Washington.
"As the UK is part of the coalition of liberal trading
economies in the EU, the U.S. is losing one of the more
like-minded countries from the group in Brussels sitting on the
other side of the negotiating table," said Bown, a former World
Bank economist.
However, Lee-Makiyama, who also sees little chance of a deal
before 2018, said Britain's departure could eliminate one source
of disagreement because the UK has insisted on a financial
services chapter in the trade deal.
"The only real proponent of banking regulation in TTIP is
the UK. Germany and France are probably willing to let it go,"
he said. "It still leaves about 20 outstanding issues at nearly
the same level of difficulty."
The TTIP negotiations, which started three years ago, have
unable to settle major differences over agriculture, where the
EU side has shown little willingness to alter food safety rules
that prohibit American beef raised with hormones or genetically
modified foods, or open its closely guarded geographical food
naming rules, such as for Asiago and feta cheeses.
European negotiators have complained that the United States
has offered too little to open up its vast federal, state and
local government procurement markets to European vendors with
"Buy American" preferences in place.
Europe also wants access to key U.S. sectors such as
maritime transport and aviation, while American negotiators have
been frustrated over lack of access to some 200 European sectors
ranging from healthcare to education.
The two sides also are far apart on how to resolve disputes.
The U.S. side favors a traditional binding arbitration approach,
while the Europeans want a court-like system that allows for
appeals.
More progress has been made on harmonizing regulations for
things like car seat belt anchors, clothes labeling and
pharmaceutical inspections.
(Additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)