ANKARA Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a
defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million)
on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to
deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.
In Ankara to strengthen ties with Turkey as she navigates
Britain's departure from the European Union, Prime Minister
Theresa May hailed the deal, saying it showed "that Britain is a
great, global, trading nation and that we are open for
business".
The deal, announced by May and Turkish Prime Minister
Binali Yildirim, involves BAE Systems and TAI (Turkish Aerospace
Industries) working together to develop the TF-X Turkish fighter
programme.
BAE Systems chief executive, Ian King, said the deal was the
next step in deepening defence cooperation.
"It will also pave the way for a deeper defence partnership
and could effectively make the UK Turkey's partner of choice,
positioning it as a key aerospace technology exporter to
Turkey," he said in a statement.
"The wider programme could see the UK win contracts to
provide engines, weapons, radars and sensors."
