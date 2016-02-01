BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said he would present on Tuesday a "new settlement" proposal in talks with Britain on reforms aimed at keeping the country in the 28-nation bloc.

The move came after British Prime Minister David Cameron met on Sunday with Tusk, who chairs the meetings of EU states' leaders and plays a key role in seeking a compromise around London's demands for a better membership deal.

"Tomorrow around noon I will table proposal for a new settlement for #UKinEU. Good progress last 24 hours but still outstanding issues," Tusk said on Twitter.

Cameron has promised to reform Britain's ties with the EU and hold a public vote on EU membership before the end of 2017. He hopes for a reform deal at a summit next month, with a view to holding the referendum as early as possible.

Among the most controversial of his demands is stronger powers to curb immigration, including barring EU immigrants from in-work benefits for at least their first four years in Britain.

Margaritis Schinas, spokesman for the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said earlier on Monday that while there was progress in the talks at political and technical level, nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.

"It is not enough for the Commission and Council lawyers to agree," Schinas told a regular news briefing. "This is a process that is run at 28 (EU countries)."

