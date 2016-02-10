BRUSSELS Feb 10 Talks between Britain and other European Union governments on a deal to keep London in the 28-nation bloc are fragile, the chairman of bloc's leaders said, but added he was confident a deal would be found at an EU summit next week.

"Talks on #UKinEU settlement a fragile political process. I cancelled all my obligations to meet EU leaders & European Parliament to secure broad support," Donald Tusk, who is charged with brokering a compromise, tweeted on Wednesday.

He also told a news conference he still hoped to finalise the deal when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Feb.18-19. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Jan Strupczewski)