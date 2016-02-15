(Adds context)
PARIS Feb 15 European Council leader Donald
Tusk said on Monday he hoped the UK and other EU nations would
agree on a deal to keep Britain in the European Union at a
summit in Brussels at the end of the week.
Asked after a meeting with French President Francois
Hollande in Paris whether he thought a deal was possible at the
Brussels summit, Tusk said: "I hope so."
British Prime Minister David Cameron is hoping to return
from a summit of European leaders on Thursday and Friday in
Brussels with a package of reforms that he can put to the
British people in a referendum on whether to remain in the EU.
Cameron was due to meet Hollande for dinner in Paris later
on Monday in a last-minute drive to remove obstacles to an
agreement that would enable him to hold the vote in June.
British and EU negotiators have already broadly agreed much
of a reform package, but tricky political issues, notably on
migration, are still outstanding.
France has sought stronger assurances that Britain will not
get a right of veto over decisions on deeper economic and
political integration in the 19-nation euro zone, diplomats
said.
Britain says it does not seek such a veto and supports
further development of the currency area to make it more solid,
but it does not plan to join the euro and wants safeguards to
ensure that a caucus of euro zone countries will not impose
financial regulation on the City of London against UK wishes.
An EU source said Tusk and Hollande had gone through all the
outstanding political issues with a focus on finding solutions
to the French concerns regarding the balance between euro "ins"
and "outs" in a new settlement with Britain.
The source said they had made progress but there was still
some work to be done.
