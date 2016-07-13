WARSAW, July 13 The EU must not let Britain
profit from leaving the bloc as that could inspire other states
to follow suit, European Council President Donald Tusk said,
echoing other policymakers in signalling a tough stance in
upcoming Brexit negotiations.
Britons voted in a referendum last month to quit the
European Union, with pro-leave campaigners saying the country
needed to set limits on immigration.
But EU leaders have made clear that Britain could not retain
access to the bloc's single market without accepting the right
of other EU nationals to move to the country.
"No one should be seething with desire to punish, humiliate
(the British) for what they have done to us," Tusk, who chairs
meetings of EU heads of state, told Polish weekly Polityka in an
interview published on Wednesday.
But if leaving the 28-country bloc was to become an
attractive model of improving a country's standing, then other
countries would also consider doing so.
"We cannot push them away from us, but we cannot let them
profit from Brexit, as that would be lethal for the EU," Tusk
said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told broadcaster ZDF on
Sunday that Britain would not be allowed to "cherry pick" what
it wanted from the relationship while jettisoning aspects it did
not like.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by John Stonestreet)