LONDON, April 6 Britain will seek the best deal
for the British enclave of Gibraltar in its departure talks with
the European Union and there will be no negotiation of
sovereignty without its citizens' consent, Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Thursday.
After meeting European Council President Donald Tusk at her
Downing Street official residence, May said Britain was looking
forward to formally beginning talks with the European Union once
the bloc has agreed its guidelines.
"The PM also made clear that on the subject of Gibraltar,
the UK's position had not changed: the UK would seek the best
possible deal for Gibraltar as the UK exits the EU and there
would be no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without
the consent of its people," May's office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addsion)