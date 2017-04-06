BRUSSELS, April 6 European Council President
Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to
seek to lower tensions in Brexit talks, especially when dealing
with "inevitably difficult" issues like that of Gibraltar, an EU
official said.
The official said Tusk and May had a "good and friendly"
meeting that lasted nearly two hours in London on Thursday.
"They agreed to stay in regular contact throughout the
Brexit process to keep a constructive approach and seek to lower
tensions that may arise, also when talks on some issues like
Gibraltar inevitably will become difficult," the person said
under condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Gabriela
Baczynska)