VIENNA, June 19 The European Union's need to set
out a new vision for the future if Britain votes to leave the
bloc will weigh on the euro and could increase upward pressure
on the Swiss franc, UBS chairman Axel Weber said on Sunday.
"If Britain should leave (the EU), the next pending question
is what implication does that have on the further development of
the EU," the former top official at the Bundesbank said on SRF 1
television.
A new strategy would have to be developed. "This will weigh
on the euro."
"As a traditional save haven in Europe, the upward pressure
on the Swiss franc could increase if the British pound and the
euro are plagued with problems," Weber said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)