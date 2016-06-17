* Pro-western Ukrainians want integration into EU
* Britain seen as ally, advocate of sanctions on Russia
* Brexit "could fragment" EU and dilute support -MP
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, June 17 Politicians in Kiev worry that a
vote by Britain to leave the European Union would weaken the
EU's support for Ukraine and undermine its resolve to stand up
to Russia.
"I do not think Brexit would lead to a U-turn on Ukraine,
but it would be a serious stick to beat those who favour EU
integration" Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of President Petro
Poroshenko's faction in parliament, told Reuters.
His concern, ahead of Thursday's referendum, is typical of
pro-Western Ukrainian politicians who hope to integrate their
ex-Soviet country into the EU and distance it from Moscow.
A decision by then president Viktor Yanukovich to reject an
association agreement with the EU sparked the "Maidan" protests
in 2014 that brought a pro-Western government to power and
precipitated Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
But two years on, Ukrainians and their Western backers are
frustrated with Kiev's slow pace of reforms and drive to tackle
corruption.
A key promise of the EU deal which was sealed after
Yanukovich's fall, visa free travel, has yet to materialise as
Europe's migration crisis hardened attitudes in Brussels.
Poland and other Central European neighbours have also
complained about an influx of refugees from Ukraine fleeing
fighting between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists in the
Donbass region.
"The outcome of the referendum in the UK could fragment the
European Union and theoretically complicate our EU integration.
And it shouldn't be forgotten that the EU is a counterweight to
Russia on the issue of Ukraine," the head of the reformist
Samopomich faction in parliament, Oleh Bereziuk, told Reuters.
Britain has pushed for the EU to renew sanctions on Russia
imposed after the Crimea annexation, but other EU countries want
them lifted, so if the country leaves the bloc, that could
soften the EU stance, Ukrainian politicians say.
"Brexit will seriously compromise the unity of the EU on the
issue of sanctions," Leshchenko said. "The EU will lose one of
the main lobbyists for sanctions against Russia."
Despite disappointment with progress since the Maidan
revolt, Ukrainians remain broadly positive towards the EU with
55 percent supporting the association agreement and just 15
percent prefering a trade deal with Russia.
"We will not halt our movement towards EU, and how they take
us on will not depend on the referendum, but on how we carry out
reforms and fight corruption," the deputy head of President
Poroshenko's bloc, Leonid Kozachenko, told Reuters.
