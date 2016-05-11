BRIEF-Mathew Easow Research Securities' CEO Manoj Shetty resigns
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 11 Unicredit's German unit HVB is not bracing for a potential departure of Great Britain from the European Union or Brexit as it sees that as an unlikely event, its Chief Executive said.
"We are not preparing for that. We do not expect that a Brexit will happen," Theodor Weimer said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.
The European Central Bank has asked large euro zone banks to detail how they are preparing for a British exit from the EU, including how they would deal with the shock to markets and any changes they would have to make to their business models. (Reporting by Christian Krämer; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016) CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016. Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro