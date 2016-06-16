(Adds background, more quotes)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, June 16 Unilever Chief
Executive Paul Polman and his three predecessors have expressed
support for Britain remaining in the European Union, saying the
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant would be "negatively impacted"
by Brexit.
"We therefore hope that in the interests of Unilever, the UK,
Europe, and indeed the wider global economy, the UK will choose
to remain and thereby continue to play a central role in
Unilever's long-term growth and prosperity," the executives said
in a letter sent on Thursday to some 100,000 UK employees and
pensioners of the company.
Britons vote on June 23 on whether to stay in the 28-member
EU, with polls suggesting a tight race.
Engineering group Rolls-Royce on Wednesday joined
other big companies, including telecoms group BT and
airline easyJet, in throwing its weight behind the
campaign to remain in the bloc.
The Unilever letter is signed by Polman, who is Dutch, as
well as Patrick Cescau, Niall FitzGerald and Michael Perry. The
four have run the maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Knorr soups
for the past 24 years.
"We feel a responsibility to point out that Unilever in the
UK, with its thriving operating company, international research
centres, factories and global headquarters would, in our
considered opinion, be negatively impacted if the UK were to
leave the European Union," they added.
Cescau is a Frenchman, FitzGerald is Irish, while Perry is a
Briton.
CEO Polman, who has been in the top job since 2009, told
Reuters in January that a possible Brexit was similar to a
messy, costly and ultimately regrettable divorce.
Unilever is the second-biggest company in Britain's FTSE 100
index with a market value of 91 billion pounds ($129
billion). It has 168,000 employees worldwide, 7,500 of whom are
in the United Kingdom.
($1 = 0.7060 pounds)
