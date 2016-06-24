WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States will work closely and carefully with Britain and the European Union to ensure a smooth transition after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the State Department's No. 2 official said on Friday.

"We will work very closely, carefully with both the UK and with the EU to do what we can to make sure the process ... goes smoothly as possible," Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a conference in Washington. "It will not affect the special relationship with Britain."

