WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday said the U.S. economy is stronger than it was in 2008, even in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but that policymakers must address economic growth and anxieties.

"We have resilience build into our economy, but we're not cut off from the world," Lew said at a conference in Washington.

