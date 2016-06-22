By David Lawder and Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 A vote by Britons to leave
the European Union on Thursday may not drag the United States
into recession, but its effects on U.S. monetary policy, trade
and corporate profits are causing concern in Washington D.C. and
boardrooms alike.
Market volatility in the immediate aftermath of such an
unprecedented decision would likely drive down the British pound
and push the U.S. dollar up, keeping Federal Reserve interest
rate rises on hold for even longer as the damage is assessed and
divorce terms are negotiated with the EU.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday repeated the
U.S. central bank's concerns over the "Brexit" vote, telling
lawmakers it could have "significant economic repercussions",
including a flight to the safety of dollar assets that would
push up the dollar and further slow U.S. exports.
Britain, the world's fifth largest economy, is the seventh
largest U.S. trading partner, with $56 billion in U.S. goods
exports to Britain and $58 billion in imports from the UK in
2015.
Aircraft and aircraft engines are the biggest U.S. exports
to Britain, while cars and trucks are the largest U.S. imports
from the UK, with two-way pharmaceuticals trade important for
both countries.
More than half of Britain's exports go to Europe though,
where a vote to leave the EU could put it at a disadvantage.
Leaving the EU would cost Britain its privileged free
trading status with the continent, throwing up problems for
multinational companies with British operations, including
higher tariffs on UK-produced cars and engines as well as
uncertainty over how banks and insurers in the London financial
hub can operate in Europe.
The United Kingdom also would be excluded from EU free trade
agreements with other countries, such as those with Canada,
Mexico and South Korea. The EU currently has Preferential Trade
Agreements with 52 countries and is negotiating agreements with
another 72.
A massive trans-Atlantic trade deal under negotiation with
the United States would also be in jeopardy. President Barack
Obama has warned it could be years before Washington is ready to
start talks on a bilateral deal with Britain.
"We think a strong UK in a strong and unified European Union
is in everybody's interest," U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman said on Tuesday. "We think their voice is stronger as
part of a larger entity."
It could take Britain up to two years to negotiate new
trading and regulatory arrangements with Europe, creating a pall
of uncertainty that will dampen trade and capital flows and put
business decisions on hold, said Michael Arone, chief investment
strategist at State Street Global Advisors in New York.
"The likely outcome is more of a pause, an additional
slowdown. What are economies struggling with? Global demand is
low, trade is low. Growth is slow. None of this will help that,"
he added.
GATEWAY TO THE SINGLE MARKET
Foreign direct investment into Britain has been one of the
biggest drivers of Britain's economic growth in recent years,
and the biggest source of that investment has been the United
States.
In a review of the UK economy released on Saturday, the
International Monetary Fund concluded that foreign direct
investment into the UK, the top investment destination within
Europe, had allowed for higher consumption and incomes.
Investment "is drawn to the UK because the UK provides a
gateway to the single market," of 500 million consumers, the IMF
said.
London School of Economics researchers recently estimated
that investment flows into Britain could fall as much as 22
percent as companies, including American firms, move operations
elsewhere or put plans on hold in the wake of a leave vote. This
would translate to a 2,200-British pound ($3,234) decline in
real income per household, they said.
The study also concluded that two major bright spots in the
UK economy, financial services and autos, would suffer from a
Brexit.
LSE also said annual UK car manufacturing would decline by
181,000 units, or 12 percent, due to higher European tariffs if
Britain reverts to World Trade Organization trading status.
It added that financial firms based in Britain would likely
see "big cuts" after losing their "passport" arrangements to
operate in EU countries without having to set up costly local
subsidiaries.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this month warned
staff in Bournemouth, where a quarter of the banking giant's
16,000 UK employees are based, that this would cost jobs.
"After a Brexit, we cannot do it all here, and we will have
to start planning for that. I don't know if it means 1,000 jobs,
2,000 jobs; it could be as many as 4,000," Dimon said.
Ford Motor Co, which has factories scattered across
the UK and Europe, told employees in a letter on Monday that it
could face tariffs of up to 2.7 percent on UK engine exports and
10 percent on vehicles, potentially costing "hundreds of
millions of dollars every year."
"This would significantly impact our business," Ford Britain
Managing Director Andy Barratt wrote. Profits at Ford's European
operations are just starting to return to pre-2008 crisis levels
after years of losses and painful plant closures.
CHOCOLATE DIVERGENCE
Other firms that use Britain as an export base also worry
about a gradual regulatory divergence between the UK and EU.
Mars Inc. Vice President for Public Affairs Matthias
Berninger told Reuters that a post-Brexit Britain would likely
want to set its own standards for food safety and chocolate or
pet food ingredients, creating problems for a European
production network optimized for efficiency over the past 40
years.
Moving employees between locations would be more problematic
with new immigration restrictions that are being advocated by
the "leave" camp, Mars Inc's Berninger added. A long-term
deterioration of the pound would also eat into profit margins in
the UK which is the M&Ms and Snickers maker's second-largest
market worldwide.
"All of those things are a headache that translates into
costs that eat into profitability," Berninger said. "It's a slow
crash."
In choosing Britain as a base, U.S. companies often cite its
more flexible labor market than the rest of Europe, the English
language, the rule of law, and a creative culture, but without
EU access, the appeal dims.
"For us, EU membership is also a big reason why we have
chosen Britain. Recent suggestions that the UK should leave the
single market if it exits the EU are particularly concerning and
potentially hugely damaging," wrote several corporate
executives, including General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt,
Cisco Systems Inc CEO Chuck Robbins, and Bloomberg LP chairman
Michael Bloomberg in a letter published by the London Financial
Times last month.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Clive McKeef)