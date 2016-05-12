BERLIN May 12 If Britain were to leave the
European Union, it would hurt Britain and Europe as well as the
global economy, the chairman of the White House Council of
Economic Advisers told a German newspaper.
"You can certainly argue about whether the damage a Brexit
would cause would be small, medium or big but it would
definitely cause damage, especially for the Brits but also for
the Europeans and the global economy," Jason Furman said in an
interview with Handelsblatt.
"We don't need more uncertainty at the moment," he added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kim Coghill)