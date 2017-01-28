ANKARA Jan 28 Washington is responsible for its
policy on refugees, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on
Saturday, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on
people from certain countries seeking refuge in the United
States.
May made the comment at a joint news conference with Turkish
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
May had previously said that the special relationship between
the United States and Britain meant that the two countries could
speak frankly when they disagreed.
Trump's executive order has prompted fury from Arab
travelers in the Middle East and North Africa who said it was
humiliating and discriminatory. It drew widespread criticism
from U.S. Western allies including France and Germany, Arab
American groups and human rights organisations.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing byb David Dolan; editing
by Ralph Boulton)