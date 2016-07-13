BRUSSELS, July 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew told senior EU officials in Brussels on Wednesday that
Washington would help ensure a smooth transition for the global
economy as Britain leaves the bloc.
"The United States remains committed to working with our UK
and EU counterparts as they work through this transition, to
ensure continued economic stability, and advance shared economic
growth and prosperity in Europe and around the world," Lew said
after meeting members of the European Commission.
He also said: "Given current weaknesses in the global
economy, it is also important to maintain our focus on the
recommitment made at the last G20 to consult closely with one
another on exchange rate policy, and to refrain from competitive
devaluation."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)