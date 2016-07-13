BRUSSELS, July 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told senior EU officials in Brussels on Wednesday that Washington would help ensure a smooth transition for the global economy as Britain leaves the bloc.

"The United States remains committed to working with our UK and EU counterparts as they work through this transition, to ensure continued economic stability, and advance shared economic growth and prosperity in Europe and around the world," Lew said after meeting members of the European Commission.

He also said: "Given current weaknesses in the global economy, it is also important to maintain our focus on the recommitment made at the last G20 to consult closely with one another on exchange rate policy, and to refrain from competitive devaluation." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)