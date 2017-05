U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling blocking his plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation and give them work permits at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PALO ALTO, Calif. U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he had spoken with British Prime Minister David Cameron about Britain's decision to leave the European Union and that he was confident the United Kingdom was committed to an orderly transition.

"While the UK's relationship with the EU will change, one thing that will not change is special relationship that exists between our two nations," Obama said in a speech at a global entrepreneurs conference at Stanford University. "That will endure. The EU will remain one of our indispensable partners."

