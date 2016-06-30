By Caroline Valetkevitch and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Foreign exchange
volatility and economic uncertainty after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union have imperiled a projected profit
rebound in the United States, where companies have been stuck in
an earnings recession since last year.
U.S. companies doing business abroad are at particular risk
because of a jump in the dollar since last week's referendum and
expectations of a potential stumble in European economies.
A strong dollar and plummeting oil prices slammed U.S.
corporate earnings starting in 2015, but the stabilization of
crude prices and the dollar in recent months has led investors
to bet on a return to modest growth starting in the third
quarter.
As the second-quarter reports gets underway in the coming
weeks, executives' comments about the so-called Brexit's
potential effects could alter Wall Street's expectations of when
the profit slump will end.
"This adds more fuel to the fire, that the so-called spurt
in growth in the second-half of the year is going to be really
tough to achieve," said Synovus Trust Company Senior Portfolio
Manager Daniel Morgan, who believes analysts are too optimistic.
This week, the average estimate for S&P 500 company
third-quarter earnings edged down to 2.2 percent growth from 2.4
percent growth the day before the vote, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
That could slip further as second-quarter reports get under
way, which has been the case in recent history. Second-quarter
earnings are forecast to decline 3.9 percent from a year ago.
Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase
& Co will be among the earliest U.S. heavyweights to
post second-quarter results, all reporting in mid-July.
Some U.S. companies are already voicing caution about
Brexit.
Cruise ship operator Carnival Corp warned in its
quarterly report on Tuesday that Britain's withdrawal from the
European Union could affect global consumer confidence.
Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein estimated on a
conference call that weakness in the pound and euro would have
an eight-cent impact on Carnival's full-year earnings per share,
although he said higher customer demand would make up for that
and he did not reduce his outlook.
BACK TO A RECORD? NOT SO FAST
While Carnival and other multinationals rely heavily on
Europe, including Molson Coors Brewing, which depends on
Britain for a third of its sales, the exposure of most U.S.
companies is limited.
S&P 500 corporations overall depend on Europe for 8 percent
of their revenue, with just 1.9 percent of revenue flowing from
Britain, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
And while some economists warn of a European recession,
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders on
Tuesday that Britain's decision to leave the bloc could reduce
euro zone growth by as much as 0.5 percent over the next three
years. Earlier this month, the ECB said the euro zone would grow
1.6 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017 and 2018.
For investors hoping improved profits would help push stock
prices to record highs for the first time in 2016, Brexit has
muddied the picture. The S&P 500 fell 5 percent following the
vote, but has since regained most of that loss. It now trades at
16.6 times expected earnings, above its long-term average of
about 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The recent slump in the euro and other currencies will
affect companies dependent on foreign sales.
A U.S. dollar index is up 2.6 percent since
Thursday's close, although it remains down 2.7 percent for the
year so far.
"That's really the factor that we have to watch," said Liz
Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co.
Helped by higher crude prices, earnings in the energy sector
on average are seen falling 78 percent in the second quarter and
then 54 percent in the following quarter.
Recovering oil and stronger foreign currencies versus the
dollar this year, even following their recent Brexit-related
losses, are key reasons to continue expecting an earnings
recovery in the September quarter, said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.
"We don't need them to get better -- although they are. We
just need them to stop dropping," McMillan said.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Noel Randewich; Editing
by Alan Crosby)