NEW YORK, June 24 Britons have voted to leave
the European Union, an outcome that has shocked global financial
markets, sending stocks plunging and sovereign bonds and the
U.S. dollar sharply higher.
The decision is expected to have global implications, some
of which may take years to play out. Here are some effects
Americans can expect to feel as a result of so-called "Brexit."
RETIREMENT FUNDS
On balance, about half of most Americans' retirement funds
are invested in stocks, and they are expected to take a beating
on the worry that the British decision to leave the EU will
destabilize the global economy and torpedo corporate profits.
Early Friday, equity index futures were pointing to declines
in excess of 3 percent for major U.S. benchmark indexes like the
Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite.
While Treasury bonds are rallying on the result, courtesy of
their status as a global safe-haven asset, those price gains
mean that already meager bond yields are going even lower. This
diminishes their ability to deliver substantial income for
investors and savers.
MORTGAGE RATES AND HOME PRICES
One upside could be for would-be homeowners, or those
looking to refinance or with adjustable-rate loans. For them the
cost for buying a house is likely to drop, at least in the near
term.
Even before the Brexit vote, the average interest rate for a
30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at its lowest since May 2013 at
3.76 percent, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
On Friday the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note
, to which most mortgages are indexed, dropped to
below 1.50 percent, meaning borrowing costs for home purchases
should head lower as well. The last time the 10-year note yield
was this low was 2012, and that coincided with the average
30-year mortgage rate briefly dropping below 3.5 percent, the
lowest in the post-World War Two era.
That could add fuel to a pretty hot U.S. housing market.
Existing homes are selling at their fastest rate since 2007,
while sales of new homes are proceeding near their most brisk
pace since 2008. Home prices in the 20 largest metropolitan
areas are, on average, the highest since late 2007.
THE DOLLAR
The U.S. dollar is rising sharply, which could put the
brakes on U.S. exports, damaging the sales and profits of dozens
of multinational companies based in the United States.
Add to that the fact that Britain is the No. 5 buyer of U.S.
goods and services, totaling about $56 billion last year,
according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The British pound has
plummeted by the most ever in a single day, about 8 percent, to
its weakest level in three decades, and that will make U.S.
products substantially more expensive in the United Kingdom.
But that's not all. The dollar has also surged by nearly 3
percent against the euro, and the EU is an even bigger export
market for the United States, totaling $272 billion last year.
That spells trouble for the hundreds of U.S. companies with
substantial revenue from Britain and the rest of Europe.
Non-U.S. sales will now be worth less when translated back into
dollars. U.S. corporate profits are already in the fourth
consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines, to which the
dollar's strength over the last three years was a significant
contributor. A renewed bout of dollar strength risks extending
that slump.
On the upside, traveling to Britain and the rest of Europe
is likely to become noticeably cheaper.
