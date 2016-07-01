By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, July 1
clawed back most of the losses they sustained after Britain's
vote last week to leave the European Union rattled market
confidence in riskier assets.
But investors fret that smaller stocks would be more
vulnerable than others to further political or economic
uncertainty from the "Brexit," even though small companies seem
less directly exposed to foreign economic fallout and appear
reasonably priced compared to large caps.
"Relative valuation, small caps to large caps - small caps
are cheap," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at
Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "But something
like this, if the prevailing wisdom is the risk-off
trade...that's going to outweigh what would perceive to be the
benefit of small caps not having as much exposure to the
overseas sector."
The Russell 2000, a widely used gauge for small-cap
stocks, fell as much as 7.4 percent after the Brexit vote,
giving back some of its 24 percent surge since mid-February. The
Russell has rebounded, and is now off only 1 percent since the
vote, slightly more than the 0.2 percent decline for the
benchmark S&P 500 large-cap index.
Market crises of the past 20 years hit small caps
particularly hard. A Credit Suisse analysis of seven crises,
such as the bursting of the tech bubble and the 2008 credit
crisis, found a 23 percent average pull-back for the Russell
2000 against 15 percent for the S&P 500.
Even in less-severe events that undercut equities, such as
the S&P downgrade in 2011 of the United States or last August' s
sell-off following the Chinese market collapse, the Russell
tended to underperform, according to a Reuters analysis.
The international flavor of this shock could act as a
buffer. Russell 2000 companies generate 21 percent of revenue
from outside the United States, compared to 31 percent for S&P
500 companies, according to FactSet Research.
"The big shocks of the last year were China and the UK,"
said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer with Chicago-based
North Star Investment Management. "These are shocks that don't
really affect these companies."
Aside from the late 1990s and early 2000s, small cap stocks
are the cheapest they have been relative to large caps in more
than 30 years, according to a recent Credit Suisse report, based
on price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios.
While small caps may lag initially, "we view any near-term
underperformance as a buying opportunity in small caps for the
longer-term," the Credit Suisse analysts said.
Still at 17.9 times forward earnings estimates as of last
Friday, the Russell 2000 looks expensive compared to its
historic average of 15.6 times, according to Jefferies & Co.
SMIDcap strategist Steven DeSanctis, who said the Brexit
volatility only adds to his case that small-caps are poised to
underperform over the next six to 12 months.
The second-quarter earnings outlook is broadly grim for
small caps. Earnings for Russell 2000 companies are expected to
fall by 9.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, much steeper than the 4 percent decline
projected for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter.
Investors also worry about buying at what appears to be the
end of a cycle of economic expansion.
"Normally, this is the time you want to err on the side of
large cap," said John Traynor, chief investment officer of
People's United Wealth Management in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
"There might be some trading opportunities, but to make a
structural shift to small cap - we would be advising against
it."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by David Gregorio)