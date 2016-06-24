ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 24 President Barack
Obama stands by his comment that Britain would move to the back
of the queue when it comes to trade deals with the United States
if it left the European Union, the White House said on Friday.
"Obviously, the president stands by what he said and I don't
have an update of our position," White House spokesman Eric
Schultz told reporters at a briefing.
Obama urged Britain to remain in the EU when he visited
London in April and warned that a trade agreement between the
two countries would not happen anytime soon if Britain left the
bloc.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)