WASHINGTON, June 28 The close security
relationship between the United States and Britain should remain
unaffected by last week's Brexit vote, the White House said on
Tuesday, adding that the United Kingdom remained a critically
important NATO ally.
"There's no reason that should at all be affected by the
decision British voters made last week," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to
the referendum results to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham, writing by
Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse)