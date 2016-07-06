LONDON, July 6 British new car registrations
fell for only the second time in over four years in June, when
Britain held its European Union membership referendum, and an
industry body urged the government to boost economic confidence
to avoid further drops.
Sales in June fell 0.8 percent year-on-year to 255,766 units,
the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Wednesday. It said it was too early to link the fall to the
shock result of the referendum in favour of leaving the EU.
Although car deliveries typically occur several weeks after
purchase decisions and most of June's sales happened before the
June 23 vote, there is normally a push by manufacturers at the
end of each month to boost figures as much as possible, meaning
the Brexit vote could have hit end-of-month demand.
Ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that there will
probably be a decline in British new vehicle sales due to slower
economic growth and weaker consumer confidence.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)