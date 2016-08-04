LONDON Aug 4 British car registrations were
flat in July, data for the first full month since Britons voted
to leave the European Union showed on Thursday, but an industry
body urged the government to maintain consumer confidence going
forward.
Sales rose 0.06 percent year-on-year to 178,523 units with a
rise in business demand for fleet vehicles compensating for a 6
percent drop in demand from members of the public.
Car deliveries typically occur several weeks after purchase
decisions so there is normally a lag in recording any changes in
demand which may delay any Brexit vote effect but the Society of
Motor Manufacturers and Traders urged the government to maintain
Britain's buoyant market.
"The automotive market is a vital part of the British
economy and it's important government delivers the economic
conditions which instil business and consumer confidence," CEO
Mike Hawes said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)