Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) attends the presentation of the candidates for the election to the office of the President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

STRASBOURG The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator said on Tuesday it was an "illusion" to think that Britain could enjoy the advantages of the European Union's single market without accepting the obligations that come with it.

The negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, also said the EU would not accept a Brexit deal that would leave Britain better off than a full membership of the bloc.

