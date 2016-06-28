LONDON, June 28 Richard Branson, founder and chairman of Virgin Group, said on Tuesday the company had lost about a third of its value since last week's vote by Britons to leave the European Union and had cancelled a deal costing some 3,000 jobs.

"We're not any worse than anybody else but I suspect we've lost a third of our value," he told the "Good Morning Britain" programme.

"We were about to do a very big deal, we've cancelled that deal that would have involved 3,000 jobs."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)