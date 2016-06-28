(Adds quotes)
LONDON, June 28 Richard Branson, founder and
chairman of Virgin Group, said on Tuesday the company had lost
about a third of its value since last week's vote by Britons to
leave the European Union, adding he believed the country was
heading towards a disaster.
Branson said Britain would fall into recession and that
there should be a second vote now that people could see the
implications of what exiting the bloc would have on the economy.
"This country is going to go into recession. Two of the
worst days ever - banks have been pounded means they are not
going to lend money, we're going to go into recession," he told
the "Good Morning Britain" TV programme.
"We are heading towards a disaster. I don't believe the
public realised what a mess their vote would cost."
The billionaire entrepreneur said his
airline-through-finance group had cancelled a "very big" deal
since the vote which would have involved some 3,000 jobs.
"We're not any worse than anybody else but I suspect we've
lost a third of our value," he said.
Branson called for a second EU membership referendum, saying
he believed the public had not been given the true facts by
those backing Brexit.
"When Brexiters told the public that people were
exaggerating there would be a financial meltdown I think it's
been proven they were not exaggerating," he said.
"I think one of the reasons why there should be a second
referendum, particularly once the terms are known about what our
entry into Europe is going to cost us, the public will then have
all the facts."
In separate comments to the Guardian newspaper, he said he
had met a group of Chinese businessmen who had invested heavily
in England, but who would now stop future investment plans and
withdraw those they had already made.
"Business people do not want politicians to completely and
utterly wreck the hard work they've done for years and years and
that is effectively what happened," he told the paper.
"Thousands and thousands of jobs will be lost as a result of
this. Thousands of jobs that would have been created will be
lost and the knock-on effect will be so dire."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)