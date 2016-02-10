BRUSSELS Feb 10 Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and
the Czech Republic want to keep Britain in the European Union
but London's plans to curb welfare benefits to migrant workers
in Britain remain their "primary concern", a joint statement
said.
The four central European states want to allow Britain to
use a mechanism to exclude migrant EU workers from in-work
benefits only over a period of four years, underlining the
temporary nature of the measure.
"The countries of the Visegrad Group view the United Kingdom
as an important member of the EU," read the document, obtained
by Reuters.
"Our focus must remain on the primary purpose, which is to
find commonly agreed upon solutions to UK's concerns."
"The overall period should be as short as possible, in any
case not exceeding four years," the document said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)