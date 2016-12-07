LONDON Dec 7 Any lawmaker who votes against the
government in parliament on Wednesday will be voting to thwart
the will of the British people who want to leave the European
Union, government minister David Lidington said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on Tuesday to a demand for
parliament to see her plan for Brexit before she triggers the
formal divorce procedure but also added that the debate should
also be on whether lawmakers "respect the wishes" expressed in
June's EU referendum and on her timetable.
"The vote tonight will be the first opportunity for members
of this house to decide whether or not they support the
government's timetable on triggering Article 50 by the end of
March 2017," Lidington, the minister who manages government
business in parliament, told lawmakers.
"Any right honourable member who votes against that motion
will, in my view, be seeking to thwart the outcome of the
referendum in the most profoundly undemocratic manner."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)