By Olivia Oran and Anjuli Davies
| NEW YORK/LONDON June 24
NEW YORK/LONDON June 24 Big Wall Street banks
are scrambling to figure out what to do with their assets,
workers and financial licenses abroad in light of the British
vote to exit the European Union (EU).
Bank executives have been making contingency plans for
months, but many were still surprised by the outcome of the
vote. And even with those plans, huge uncertainties remain about
when Britain will formally exit the EU, and what cities could
replace it as a financial hub across the Atlantic for trading,
lending and dealmaking in Europe.
"The EU is going to change," said one London-based banker.
"It can't ever remain as it was."
Among the questions being asked in C-suites across Wall
Street: What's the best European city to house a broker-dealer,
if not London? Does Frankfurt have the capacity to house tens of
thousands of bankers and their families? Will language be an
issue in cities where English is not the primary tongue? Will
American bankers abroad be able to find schools for their kids?
Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin are all in contention
for relocation.
Even with all that uncertainty - and a timetable of at least
two years for Britain to formally exit the EU - U.S. banks
appeared to be moving quickly to respond to the Brexit decision.
Morgan Stanley on Friday denied a report from
Britain's state broadcaster, the BBC, that it had started the
process of relocating 2,000 investment banking staff from London
to either Dublin or Frankfurt. The bank's president, Colm
Kelleher, told Bloomberg on Tuesday Brexit could prompt it to
move its local headquarters to Dublin or Frankfurt from London.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is considering changes to its
legal entity structure in Europe, as well as moving some of its
16,000 U.K.-based employees, according to a staff memo signed by
CEO Jamie Dimon and other senior executives.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been planning for the
possibility of a Brexit vote for "many months," CEO Lloyd
Blankfein said in a memo. The bank has been building a new
European headquarters in London, and is now considering what to
do with all the space, a source familiar with the matter said.
Meanwhile, on trading floors, a panicked atmosphere was
palpable as financial markets reacted wildly to the news.
The British pound hit a low not seen for more than 30 years
and world stocks saw more than $2 trillion wiped off their
value. Shares of big U.S. banks fell sharply as markets opened
in New York, with Citigroup down more than 7 percent.
Earlier in the day, senior Wall Street bankers were trying
to calm nerves in London.
Bank of America Corp's president of Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, sent a memo to
staff urging them to "avoid distraction" and remain focused on
clients.
Goldman's co-head of investment banking Richard Gnodde was
walking the trading floor at 6 a.m., talking to staff and trying
to reassure them. Through the morning, other senior bankers were
giving similar morale talks, telling employees that Goldman
would help them in any geographical transition.
Edward Chan, a partner at the law firm Linklaters, noted
that these types of reorganizations are complicated and often
take 4-5 years, even though the Brexit timetable only extends 2
years.
"Where exactly do they move to? There's no clear answer on
that," said Chan. "You might end up having a more fragmented
financial industry in Europe."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Dan Freed
and David Henry in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra;
Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Nick Zieminski)