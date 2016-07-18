LONDON, July 18 Wells Fargo has agreed to buy an
11-storey office development project in London's City financial
district from HB Reavis, the U.S. bank said on Monday, one of
the largest UK real estate deals since Britain voted to leave
the European Union.
The purchase of the building at 33 Central, King William
Street -- close to the Bank of England and the River Thames --
will allow Wells Fargo to consolidate all of its London-based
staff in a single location when construction completes in the
third quarter of 2017.
Financial terms of the transaction, which shows confidence
in London remaining a global financial centre following the
Brexit vote on June 23, were undisclosed but a source close to
the deal said the price was around 300 million pounds ($400
million).
"With this new building in London, we are able to bring our
team members together in one location in order to more
efficiently and effectively manage our operations," Frank Pizzo,
Wells Fargo regional president for Europe Middle East & Africa
said in a statement.
Wells Fargo has 850 London-based staff.
Property company HB Reavis originally hoped to retain and
lease the development but later agreed to sell the shares in the
subsidiary which owns 33 Central to Wells Fargo after initial
leasing discussions.
Senior executives at the U.S. bank, one of the world's
biggest by assets, have publicly stated its ambitions to grow
organically outside its domestic U.S. market, where it drives
more than 90 percent of its revenues.
"Many have doubted what will happen to the real estate
market after the Brexit vote," said Marian Herman, Chief
Financial Officer of HB Reavis Group, describing the deal as a
strong endorsement of its business model and the resilience of
the market.
Knight Frank and Gerald Eve were agents for the 227,000
square foot office development at 33 Central, and CBRE advised
Wells Fargo.
($1 = 0.7547 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Keith Weir)