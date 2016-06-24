CANNES, June 24 WPP Chief Executive
Officer Sir Martin Sorrell predicted on Friday a slowdown of the
world economy after Britain voted in favour of leaving the
European Union.
"What will naturally happen is that the economies will slow,
because our clients will become more cautious," Sorrell told
Reuters in an interview in Cannes.
"The world is going at between 3 or 3.5 percent (of growth
rate)... My guess is that the next forecast from the World Bank
or the IMF is going to be even more conservative."
Sorrell said that WPP, the world's largest advertising
company, was in danger of losing influence in western
continental European markets after the British vote, meaning
that incremental jobs were less likely to be created in Britain
and more likely to be created in countries like Germany, France
and Italy.
