LONDON, June 24 Martin Sorrell, the boss of the
world's biggest advertising group WPP, said he was very
disappointed that Britain had voted to leave the European Union
and feared the decision would slow economic activity.
WPP, which has a large presence in Europe, would focus on
its top four markets in western continental Europe and "getting
our people to work together, not in isolation," he said early on
Friday.
"Very disappointed," he told Reuters in an email. "But the
electorate has spoken. This decision will create tremendous
uncertainty, which will slow economic activity and decision
making."
