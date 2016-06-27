* British economy "as strong as it could be" - Osborne
* China pleads for stability after Brexit shock
* British ruling party and opposition both in crisis
* Long wait for new UK leader will cause damage - EU
* Germany says British can expect no favours
By William James
LONDON, June 27 Britain's finance minister said
on Monday the country's economy was strong enough to cope with
volatility caused by its vote to leave the European Union, whose
leaders demanded a quick divorce and promised no special
treatment.
With financial markets shaken by the shock outcome of
Thursday's referendum, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
uncertainties over the global economy had heightened and called
for a "united, stable EU, and a stable, prosperous Britain".
But British politics are in crisis, with the ruling
Conservatives facing a leadership battle and lawmakers in the
main opposition party, Labour, trying to topple their leader.
On the financial markets, the pound has come under siege and
the euro has been struggling since the referendum, in which 52
percent of voters backed a British exit from the EU, or Brexit.
Speaking publicly for the first time since the vote, British
Chancellor George Osborne said he was working closely with the
Bank of England and officials in other leading economies for the
sake of stability as Britain reshapes its relationship with the
EU.
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces," he told reporters at the
Treasury. "It is inevitable after Thursday's vote that Britain's
economy is going to have to adjust to the new situation we find
ourselves in."
Boris Johnson, a leading proponent of a Brexit and likely
contender to replace Prime Minister David Cameron who resigned
on Friday, praised Osborne for saying "some reassuring things to
the markets."
He said outside his home in north London that it was now
clear "people's pensions are safe, the pound is stable, markets
are stable. I think that is all very good news."
The vote last Thursday to leave the trading and political
bloc Britain joined 43 years ago delivered the biggest blow
since World War Two to the European project of forging greater
unity.
Cameron, who is staying on for three months as a caretaker,
refused to notify the EU formally of Britain's intention to
quit, leaving the job to whoever replaces him as Conservative
leader and prime minister.
LONG LIMBO
The replacement is unlikely to be in office before October,
so Britain and the EU are left in a political limbo.
Many European leaders want rapid action, and say there is no
going back on the vote.
"France like Germany says Britain has voted for Brexit. It
should be implemented quickly. We cannot remain in an uncertain
and indefinite situation," French finance minister Michel Sapin
said on France 2 television.
Guenther Oettinger, a German member of the EU's executive
European Commission, also issued a warning.
"Every day of uncertainty prevents investors from putting
their funds into Britain, and also other European markets," he
told Deutschlandfunk radio. "Cameron and his party will cause
damage if they wait until October."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken a softer line. She
says she will not battle now over the timeframe and has
underlined the need to continue a positive trade relationship
with Britain, a big market for German carmakers and other
manufacturers.
But a Merkel ally, Volker Kauder, made clear the exit
negotiations would not be easy. "There will be no special
treatment, there will be no gifts," Kauder, who leads Merkel's
conservatives in parliament, told ARD television.
BETTING ON THE STATUS QUO
Financial markets misjudged the referendum, betting on the
status quo despite abundant signs that the vote would be close.
When reality dawned, the reaction was brutal. Sterling fell
as much as 11 percent against the dollar on Friday for its worst
day in modern history, while more than $2 trillion was wiped off
the value of world stocks.
While the shock and panic appeared to have subsided on
Monday, Asian and European stocks fell again, albeit by smaller
amounts.
Sterling stayed under siege, holding above a 31-year low
against the dollar, and dragged down the euro. As
investors sought safety, the yield on British 10-year government
debt fell below one percent for the first time.
Many economists have cut economic growth forecasts for
Britain, with Goldman Sachs expecting a mild recession within a
year.
But the risks affect economies far beyond Britain.
"Against the backdrop of globalisation, it's impossible for
each country to talk about its own development discarding the
world economic environment," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told the
World Economic Forum in the city of Tianjin.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed his finance
minister to watch currency markets "ever more closely" and take
steps if necessary.
Abe has tried to engineer a weaker yen to encourage exports
and help revive the Japanese economy. But after early success,
investors have sought safety in the yen this year due to stock
market turmoil and now the Brexit vote, pushing it back up.
At the weekend, the policy chief of Abe's LDP party held
open the possibility of currency intervention to weaken the yen
and temper "speculative, violent moves".
DIVIDED PARTIES
Johnson tried -- in EU eyes -- to square the circle on the
vexed question of Britain's trade relationship with the bloc
after the divorce goes through.
"There will continue to be free trade, and access to the
single market," Johnson wrote in a regular column for the Daily
Telegraph newspaper.
He did not set out any details of how the arrangement would
work, but suggested Britain would not accept free movement of
workers, saying the government could implement an immigration
policy which suited the needs of business and industry.
Some politicians and economists have said Britain could
follow the example of Norway, which remains outside the EU but
has signed up to its single market, the world's biggest.
However, single market rules stipulate that countries must
accept the free movement of people as well as goods. Yielding on
immigration would anger many Britons who voted to leave,
believing this would halt a tide of workers from eastern Europe.
Johnson is expected to declare soon that he is running to
lead the Conservatives, who have been divided for decades
between pro- and anti-EU factions.
Divisions within the opposition are also deep. A wave of
Labour lawmakers resigned from leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on
Monday, adding to the 11 senior figures who quit on Sunday.
They say Corbyn, a veteran left-winger who has strong
support among ordinary party members, is not fit to lead the
party and point to his low-key campaign to keep Britain in the
EU.
If repeated at the next parliamentary election, due in 2020,
they fear Labour faces disaster following its near wiping out in
Scotland last year. Corbyn has said he is going nowhere.
